Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday vs. Anaheim

* Anaheim lost, 2-1, in a shootout with Los Angeles at Staples Center on Saturday night, dropping its third straight game in a row. The Ducks are 2-2 in shootouts this season.

* Chicago defeated Florida, 4-1, at BB&T Center on Saturday night, finishing up a three-game road trip with a mark of 2-0-1, and recording a point in its season-high tying fourth straight game overall. The Blackhawks have allowed one goal or fewer eight times in 2017-18 – tied for second most in the league.

* These clubs are meeting for the first time of the year tonight. Anaheim took two of three from Chicago in 2016-17, winning each of the last two tilts via shutout

* Nick Ritchie potted Anaheim’s lone goal Saturday night, giving him three markers and seven points on the year. Ritchie has one marker (zero assists) in three career skates against the Blackhawks.

* Jonathan Toews had a goal and two helpers Saturday night, earning first-star accolades, while recording his first three-point performance of the season. Toews has been held without a point in three straight skates against the Ducks.

* Anaheim is allowing an average of 36.6 shots on goal per game this season – most of any team in the league. Chicago has allowed an average of 34.3 SOG per game in 2017-18 (third most in the NHL).