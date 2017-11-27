Bears Insider calls for change after blowout in Philadelphia

WGN Radio Bears Insider Adam Hoge does not see John Fox surviving the year, and thinks it is time to pull the plug now. Hoge also discusses the best moves for the development of Mitch Trubisky, how much blame is on the front office, and he even manages to find some bright spots on the Bears roster.