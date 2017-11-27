10-year-old crashes truck into home, reportedly tells police ‘I wanted to kill people’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl crashed into a home in Kentucky and allegedly told police she “wanted to kill people,” according to WDRB.

Homeowner Joshua Pate had just returned home from work on Friday when the crash happened. Five children were in the living room when the crash happened. He said the couch likely saved their lives.

“The loveseat slid around and made kind of like a barrier … the back of it is kind of high and I think the kids just slid with the loveseat,” Pate said.

Pate told WDRB he overheard the 10-year-old driver talking to police after the crash.

“(The officer) couldn’t believe what she said. He was like ‘excuse me?’ and she said, ‘I wanted to kill people,’ and he said ‘I’m sorry, what did you say?’ and she said, ‘I wanted to kill people,” Pate said.

Pate said they plan to take legal action against the girl’s family, according to WDRB.

Police are still investigating the incident.