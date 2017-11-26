× What is meant by “near shore” in your weather forecasts?

Dear Tom,

What is meant by “near shore” in your weather forecasts?

— Ron Kallen

Dear Ron,

The phrase “near shore” refers to weather conditions and wave phenomena within five miles of the shore of Lake Michigan. In general, wave heights will be greatest near the five-mile limit, with wind conditions blowing from land to water (from the southwest, west or northwest) and greatest at the shore, with winds blowing from the lake to land (from the northeast, east or southeast). These are generalities; the curvature of the shore at any given location will cause variations.

The near-shore weather forecast includes predicted maximum winds, maximum wave heights and, if necessary, a statement about significant weather during the forecast period (today, tonight and the next day are the usual periods).