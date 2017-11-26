Weekend Brunch: After Thanksgiving Turkey Gumbo

CHICAGO -- Chef Julius Russell, private chef and the owner of the catering company A Tale of Two Chefs, joined WGN to share his recipe for turkey gumbo.
After Thanksgiving Quick Turkey Gumbo
- Leftover roasted turkey or fried turkey meat
- 2 – 4 teaspoons of Chef Tiki’s Creole Rub or any store brand cajun seasoning
- ½ cup olive oil
- ½ - 1 cup of white wine
- Trinity - 1 cup each chopped celery, sweet onions, red bell pepper
- 6 cups of low sodium chicken stock
- 2 – 3 tablespoons of chopped garlic
- 1lb of Leftover Ham (chopped)
- 3T of File powder (or more if you just like the taste)
- ** Roux mix** -- This is very important. You can purchase this already made at your neighborhood grocery store. It comes already seasoned in powder form.
Directions:
- In a large stock pot add the olive oil and heat for 2 minutes and add the Trinity. Sauté until this mixture softens and the onions are translucent. This should take about 5-7 minutes.
- Season with Cajun Seasoning and add the Roux Mix. Sauté and coat all of the vegetables.
- Deglaze the pan with white wine.
- After the alcohol cooks out of the wine, add the garlic, turkey and ham. The mixture should be really thick.
- Slowly add the chicken stock and simmer for at least 30-45 minutes.
- Stir in the file powder. This should elevate the rich color and give it real gumbo flavor.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, pepper and Chef Julius’ Creole Dust