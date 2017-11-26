Weekend Brunch: After Thanksgiving Turkey Gumbo

Posted 12:28 PM, November 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:41PM, November 26, 2017

CHICAGO -- Chef Julius Russell, private chef and the owner of the catering company A Tale of Two Chefs, joined WGN to share his recipe for turkey gumbo.

After Thanksgiving Quick Turkey Gumbo

  • Leftover roasted turkey or fried turkey meat
  • 2 – 4 teaspoons of Chef Tiki’s Creole Rub or any store brand cajun seasoning
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • ½ - 1 cup of white wine
  • Trinity - 1 cup each chopped celery, sweet onions, red bell pepper
  • 6 cups of low sodium chicken stock
  • 2 – 3 tablespoons of chopped garlic
  • 1lb of Leftover Ham (chopped)
  • 3T of File powder (or more if you just like the taste)
  • ** Roux mix** -- This is very important. You can purchase this already made at your neighborhood grocery store. It comes already seasoned in powder form.

Directions:

  • In a large stock pot add the olive oil and heat for 2 minutes and add the Trinity. Sauté until this mixture softens and the onions are translucent. This should take about 5-7 minutes.
  • Season with Cajun Seasoning and add the Roux Mix. Sauté and coat all of the vegetables.
  • Deglaze the pan with white wine.
  • After the alcohol cooks out of the wine, add the garlic, turkey and ham. The mixture should be really thick.
  • Slowly add the chicken stock and simmer for at least 30-45 minutes.
  • Stir in the file powder. This should elevate the rich color and give it real gumbo flavor.
  • Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt, pepper and Chef Julius’ Creole Dust