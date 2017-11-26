Ravenswood’s Architectural Artifacts shop showcases items from all over the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- WGN’s Andrea Darlas was in Ravenswood on Sunday at Architectural Artifacts checking out the store’s over 80,000 pieces of art, sculpture, glassware and unique artifacts from all over the world.

Architectural Artifacts may be the only place in Chicago where you can find an antique meat slicer for sale sandwiched in between ancient gargoyles and turn of the century artwork.

It's been 30 years and counting for the hidden gem on the North Side.

Architectural artifacts is holding their annual holiday sale with 30 to 50 percent off select items through December 10.

For more information visit architecturalartifacts.com.