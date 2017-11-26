× Police search for missing 12-year-old

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. – Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in the south suburbs on Friday.

Jamal Nasser, whose nickname is J-Smalls, was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of 99th Street in Evergreen Park, Ill.

Jamal is described as being about 5 feet 2, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and a light brown/auburn hair with a light complexion.

He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, dark grey sweat pants and gray shoes.

Police said Jamal frequently visits the area of Washington Park near 10600 South Green Street, the Beverly area and Oak Lawn.

Anyone who sees Jamal or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 312-747-8274.