Indiana deer hunter accidentally shoots himself

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. – Conservation officers are investigating a hunting accident that left a man injured in Madison County, Ind., Saturday evening, WXIN reports.

A relative dialed 911 at about 5:55 p.m. to report that 50-year-old Karl Stratton had accidentally shot himself while deer hunting.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene off CR 500 E. in Middletown, they found Stratton lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh. EMS treated him at the scene before he was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Conservation officers have determined that Stratton’s 12-gauge shotgun had accidentally discharged as he attempted to grab the soft case it was in, which was hanging from a branch next to his ladder stand. DNR says the gun was pointed towards Stratton and the safety was off.

Officers want to remind hunters of the importance of handling firearms in a safe manner while in the field.

“Always leave the safety on to help prevent accidental discharges and keep firearms pointed in a safe direction at all times,” said DNR in a press release.