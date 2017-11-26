× Fire destroys businesses in Midlothian strip mall

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A fire destroyed several businesses at a strip mall in the south suburbs Saturday night.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on 147th and Pulaski in Midlothian, Ill.

No one was hurt, but several small businesses were destroyed.

The fire started at a corner store and ripped through the meat market and spread to several other businesses in the strip mall.

“There were small flames shooting out the corner of the meat market it started off very small then eventually spread across the whole thing,” Karen Fuenz, a resident of the area, said.

The fire chief said when they got to the scene they rescued two people who were still inside the Midwest Meat Market.

Then they battled the flames for nearly eight hours.

Wayne Bush owns a vacuum repair shop in the area. He came out to see the damage himself.

“It’s heartbreaking to see those small mom and pop business go down like this,” he said.

The roof caved in on the small strip mall. Charred debris is all that’s left of what was once an institution in the town.

“The meat market has been a staple in this community for probably over 30, 35 years and they’re hopefully going to rebuild because a lot of people depend on it,” Nikki Makowski, manager of the Blueberry Hill Café, said.

The close-knit community has a history of coming together to show their support—and this will be no different.

“This neighborhood really pulls together when there’s a crisis or Any kind of fundraiser going on people just seem to come out of the walls,” Makowski said.

The fire chief said they do not know how the fire started. The state fire marshal has stepped in to investigate.