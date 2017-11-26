Brian Sandalow discusses the present and future with the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - An result like this was expected, but their were hopes that it wouldn't be this bad.

Coming into the game the Bears were outmatched for the NFL-leading Eagles in most categories and that showed during a difficult three hours of football on Sunday. Somehow, it managed to be worse than some would have expected, leaving in doubt the team and the future of their coach John Fox.

Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times and Sporting News discussed all of those topics on Sunday's Sports Feed following the 31-3 debacle in Philadelphia. He discussed the effort along with the future of head coach John Fox with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch the entire segment by clicking on the video above or below.