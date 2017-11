× 2 injured, reports of shots fired inside New York mall

Middletown, N.Y. – Two people were reportedly injured after a shooting at a mall in New York, WPIX reports.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Galleria Mall in Middletown, N.Y., and happened inside an American Eagle.

WPIX said people on the scene tweeted that the mall was evacuated.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.