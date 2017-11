× 1 injured after shooting on Tri-State Tollway in Alsip

ALSIP, Ill. — One person was hurt in a shooting on I-294 early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of I-294, in Alsip.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes from 127th to 159th were shut down for about an hour as state police investigated.

No one has been arrested, and police are trying to determine a motive.