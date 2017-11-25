Two North Side businesses robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At 11:20 this morning, a man walked into this Vitamin Shoppe in the 32-hundred block of North Ashland in Lakeview. He holds a knife to a female employee, demands money, and gets away with cash from the register and safe. He was wearing a tan knit cap, black jacket, and carrying a large black backpack.

The description similar to the man who hit this dry cleaners less than hour earlier in the 12-hundred block of North Wells in Old Town, also robbing a female employee at knifepoint and getting away with cash.

Customer Greg Catenacci says, "That's terribly disturbing, especially in this neighborhood where we like to think it's safe. It can happen anywhere. Hope it doesn't happen often."

Police are working to determine if it's the same man responsible for both crimes.

Laraine Spector lives in the neighborhood and says, "We just came in from out of town. We feel safe usually but this is distressing."

Robert Johnson who works at a Massage Envy a couple of doors down from the dry cleaners says they had their own security scare this week. Nothing was taken. But they've started to lock their doors earlier. And he's concerned to see a neighboring business targeted.

He says, "It's really a tight knit community. To see someone come around here threaten the community so boldly it's disheartening, especially in the holiday season."

Tonight, no one is in custody. No injuries were reported.