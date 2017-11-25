Two north side businesses robbed within hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO- Two north side businesses were held up within a couple of hours of each other. The description of the suspect is strikingly similar in each case.

Chicago Police aren't confirming whether it's the same man in both instances.

One hold-up happened at a Vitamin Shoppe in the 32- hundred block of North Ashland Avenue in Lakeview at about 11:20 this morning. A man threatened a female employee with a knife and demanded money.

Less than an hour earlier, a man robbed the Best Price Dry Cleaners at Division and North Wells in Old Town.

The suspect in both cases was wearing a tan knit cap, black jacket, and was carrying a large black backpack.

After the robberies, both stores closed for the day.