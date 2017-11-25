× Police release photos of CTA Green Line robbery suspect

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was robbed on the CTA Green Line.

Police released photos of a suspect who they said robbed a woman on the train around 6 p.m. Monday, November 13 in the 4000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

The woman, 34, was sitting on the train when she was approached by a man who snatched her phone from her hand and fled the train, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, about 18 years old, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 and weighing about 150 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8382.