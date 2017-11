John Thierry, the Bears first round pick in the 1994 draft, has died at the age of 46.

Thierry’s alma mater, Alcorn State, confirmed his passing Saturday morning.

It is with deep and profound sadness we report the passing of Alcornite and 1994 NFL 1st Round Draftee, John Thierry ‘94. The Alcorn family extends its sincere condolences to his family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. #ForeverBrave pic.twitter.com/vH6qNrOtT5 — Alcorn State (@AlcornStateU) November 25, 2017

His former teammate, Marcus Spears, first reported his death on Instagram Friday night, saying it was the result of a massive heart attack.

#TBT: On 10/22/95 vs. the Houston Oilers, John Thierry tied a #Bears team record of 3 fumble recoveries in one game. pic.twitter.com/qVsXW5xRw3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 22, 2015

Thierry spent five seasons with the Bears, recording 62 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 73 games.