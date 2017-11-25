Chicago goes big for Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - About seven- thousand cities across the country are taking part in Small Business Saturday, and Chicago is all in.

We visited several small business owners and shoppers all over the Chicago area. On the busiest shopping weekend of the year, in neighborhoods all across Chicago, consumers came out to support small business.

Amy Fallon says the quality is better, and then you get more unique purchases. It's obviously not crowded as everywhere else, and it makes the experience a whole lot better. American Express started Small Business Saturday seven years ago, and since then, grassroots support has increased in a big way, with a total sales expected at more than 15-billion dollars nationwide this year.

Nicole Benjamin from the Lincoln Square-Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce says the fourth quarter is typically when businesses make their bottom line to survive into the new year.

On the south side, in Bronzeville, more than 20 local businesses set up a marketplace at the Connection on Cottage Grove. Maurice Shelton of Black Rose Bakery says he expects to pre-order more than a thousand pies before Christmas. This event is huge for his business. He says it's drastically important for something like this to happen on the south side. He's grateful to be here today.

In Andersonville, shoppers could get their passport stamped as they hit up local businesses. Many were checking out Cowboys and Astronauts. It's a brand new store that just opened less than two weeks ago. Matthew Bucilla, who owns Cowboys and Astronauts says he loves that people come in because they want to shop local, and they bring in people from outside, like family members in town for Thanksgiving, so they're able to shop local where their loved ones live.