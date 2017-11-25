× 3 robbed at gunpoint in South Loop

CHICAGO – Three people were robbed at gunpoint in the South Loop early Saturday morning.

The robberies happened in the 0-100 block of East 21st Street around 12:50 a.m., the Chicago Tribune reports.

Four men rear ended a car the victims were getting into and approached them, police said. Police said the offenders forced the victims, a man and two women, to the ground and robbed them of their wallets, cell phones and keys.

The robbers got into a black SUV and black sedan and left the scene.

No one was injured and no one is in custody.

The incident is under investigation.

This is the fifth armed robbery in the South Loop. Police have increased patrols in the neighborhood.