2 shot near North Lawndale gas station

CHICAGO – Two men were shot near a gas station in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said the two were on the sidewalk on the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard around 8 a.m. when shots were fired.

One man, 29, was shot in the hand, arm, chest and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other man, 20, was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

Police said two black males left the scene.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.