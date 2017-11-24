Wrigley’s 1st Christkindlmarket now open for holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Baseball gear has been swapped out for holiday ornaments outside Wrigley Field for the North Side's first Christkindlmarket -- just like the one downtown at Daley Plaza.

With 25 vendor booths, you'll find all the same tempting treats: the roasted nuts, hot chocolate, baked cheeses and of course, the signature mugs.

The downtown Christkindlmarket grew so popular over the last 22 years that they started looking to branch out to other locations. Last year, they added one in Naperville, and now, this one outside Wrigley.

Friday marked not only the opening of the new German market, but an 8,000 square-foot ice rink.

The rink and Wrigley's Christkindlmarket is now open everyday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., and one hour later on weekends! Starting in December, you can meet Santa in his workshop there on Saturdays and Sundays right up to Christmas.