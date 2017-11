Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- On this Black Friday, about eight thieves didn't pay for the merchandise they wanted at a sporting goods store in the Wrigleyville area, and are now being sought by Chicago police.

A surveillance camera next door to Uncle Dan's Outfitters store shows the suspects fleeing the scene on North Southport Avenue Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they stole four Canadian goose winter coats. Those coats sell between $500 and $1,700.

The suspects got away in two cars.