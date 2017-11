CHICAGO — Friday dawned chilly with temperatures in the low 30s, but the day’s 100 percent sunshine and gusty southerly winds quickly pushed readings into the lower 60s, making this November 2017’s mildest temperature to date and the warmest Black Friday since records began in 1871.

Cooler air arrives this weekend but highs are still expected to be above average, topping out near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

High temperature at O'hare has reached 63° making this the warmest Black Friday on record since 1871! #Ilwx #inwx @WGNNews — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) November 24, 2017

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.