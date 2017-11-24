London Oxford Circus subway station reopens after alert

LONDON –London transit authorities say Oxford Circus station has reopened after a large-scale security alert saw it evacuated amid reports of gunfire.

Transport for London says Oxford Circus and nearby Bond Street, which was also shut, have both reopened to subway trains.

Police say they were called Friday afternoon to reports of shots being fired in and around Oxford Circus station. People ran in panic and sheltered in stores.

But police later said that had found no trace of any suspects or casualties and no evidence shots had been fired.

One woman suffered a minor injury while leaving the subway station.