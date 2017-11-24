Pattern change to keep abnormal warmth into December
-
Powerful late-week Autumn storm threatens severe weather
-
Storms miss Chicago; November-like weather continues
-
Severe weather focus downstate; rain/thunder here
-
Does the addition of a day in the year every four years (Leap Day) could drastically change weather patterns
-
Sunshine returns Friday in Chicago’s second cloudiest month; atmospheric set-up to produce rare November t-storms and possible severe weather Sunday
-
-
Warm weather and more rain to follow ‘chilly’ wet Tuesday
-
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
-
Upcoming cool weather a preview of approaching autumn
-
Unseasonable warmth part of huge swath of southerly winds
-
Wind, warmth, record dryness fueled 1871’s Great Chicago Fire
-
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
What’s ahead this winter for travelers? United offers updates and tips
-
Damp, chilly weather to continue Tuesday