Paramedics take dying woman to beach one last time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENSLAND, Australia -- Paramedics in Australia made a wish come true for a terminally ill woman.

The Queensland Ambulance Service posted a photo to Facebook, showing a paramedic taking a patient to the sea one last time.

The paramedics were taking the woman for what was likely her last journey back to the hospital -- when she asked for one final trip to the beach.

The paramedics say tears were shed.

When they asked the woman what she was thinking, she told them she was at peace and that everything was right.