After a cold first half of November that brought snow cover to a quarter of the U.S., a major pattern shift has resulted in a temperature reversal. As of the 24th, only mountainous areas of the West and a small portion of the upper Midwest remained snow covered. Snow will continue to erode during the closing days of November as mild air continues to stream across the country. Metro area temperatures on Friday peaked in the low 60s, making it the warmest Black Friday on record. Readings as high as the mid-80s shattered records across portions of the central Plains. Northwest winds in the wake of a cold front will temper our warmth over the weekend, but area temperatures will remain mild. Sixty-degree air is to surge back across the region Monday.
More warmth on the way after modest cool-down
-
Warmest day of November, 2017 expected Friday
-
Mild temperatures into Monday; shower, too
-
Clouds, rain to temper unseasonable warmth
-
Chilly weekend to follow season’s first snow
-
1st snowfall of season, record cold temps hit Chicago area
-
-
Chilly temperatures to persist into weekend
-
Record-breaking warmth in Chicago on Black Friday
-
Chance of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight into Saturday forenoon
-
Milder air arrives ahead of weekend chill
-
Strong cold front delivers chilliest air of the season to date
-
-
Damp, chilly weather to continue Tuesday
-
Season’s first flakes may fall Saturday
-
Chilly Saturday to follow Friday night’s storms