18-year-old charged with robbing Columbia College students, 2 others sought

CHICAGO — The first charges have been filed in Wednesday’s beating and robbery of two Columbia College students.

Prosecutors say Erick Johnson, 18, is one of three people who confronted a student on his bike in a skate park at the south end of Grant Park.

He was knocked down and punched repeatedly, and his cellphone was stolen.

A second student who came to his aid, was also attacked.

The first student followed an attacker to the Roosevelt Red Line station, where surveillance video helped identify him.

Johnson is being held without bond.