Lunchbreak: Thanksgiving leftovers

Chef Erika Durham

www.cheferikablog.com

Thanksgiving Quiche

Makes (2) 9” quiche tarts

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups prepared bread stuffing/dressing

2 cups heavy cream or half and half

4 large eggs

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 cup Italian parsley, rough chopped

3/4 – 1 Cup smoked Gouda cheese, shredded

Directions:

In two par baked pie crusts, crumble leftover stuffing across the bottom. In a medium bowl, whisk heavy cream, eggs, Dijon mustard and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle cheese and parsley over crumbled stuffing. Pour dairy mixture over stuffing and cheese. Gently pat down all filling ingredients in crust. Bake in 375F pre-heated oven for approximately 30 minutes or until filling puffs up above the shell and is firm to the touch. Let cool for ten minutes before cutting.

Note:

Diced or shredded leftover turkey can be added if you like. Bacon is always a welcome addition as well.

Macaroni and Cheese Soup

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked macaroni and cheese, chilled and cut into 2 inch cubes

12 cups chicken broth (this can be prepared chicken stock or broth made from bouillon and water)

1/2 cup green onion, sliced

1 bell pepper, diced (red or orange is preferred, but if you got green, use green this is your soup)

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup button mushrooms, sliced in half vertically

4 sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves pulled off stem

2 cups cooked turkey meat

micro greens, garnish (optional)

4 Tablespoons olive oil (for sauteeing)

Directions:

In large saucepot heat pan on medium heat. When pan feels hot to the touch, add olive oil. Saute bell pepper, carrots and mushrooms for about 2 minutes or until vegetables begin to soften a bit. Slowly pour in broth, stirring to combine. Bring soup mixture to heated through temperature. Add green onion, fresh thyme, turkey (optional), and macaroni and cheese. Stir constantly until cheese from macaroni and cheese starts to melt and macaroni begins to separate. When you see that steam coming off the soup, it’s ready.

To add a little extra fantastical to your dish, you can sprinkle a little micro greens on top when serving.

Sweet Potato Pancake Bar

Makes one dozen large pancakes

Ingredients:

2 cups sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed

3 cups all-purpose flour

7 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons smoked sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

4 large eggs, beaten

3 cups whole milk

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and ginger. Mix mashed sweet potatoes, eggs, milk and butter in a separate bowl. Combine sweet potato mixture with flour mixture to form a batter. It will be lumpy. Enjoy them as is or customize them and sprinkle fun toppings inside. (You will find some ideas below) Preheat a lightly greased nonstick pan over medium high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls until desired size onto the heated pan. When the surface begins to bubble, turn once with a spatula. Enjoy with maple syrup although they are super delicious plain.

Note(s):

Sweet potatoes can be substituted with pumpkin, butternut squash, acorn squash puree or even mashed carrots.

If you can’t find smoked sea salt, any regular sea salt or kosher salt will work almost as good.

Pancake Filling Ideas:

apple pie filling

toasted nuts (walnuts, pecans)

cranberry sauce (I use homemade but if you are using canned, simply chop it up fine)

bananas, sliced

ricotta cheese, little dollops

dark chocolate chips

mini marshmallows

bacon, cooked and chopped (I like Applewood Smoked)

cooked turkey, shredded by hand