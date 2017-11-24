‘It’s heartbreaking’: Vigil held for slain young mother of two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- More than 100 people gathered at a vigil on the Far South Side Friday night to remember a young mother of two who was shot and killed the day before Thanksgiving.

The family says they suspect this was an incident of domestic violence but they never expected it to end this way.

Sharine Catching, 27, was found shot to death in a car at 119th and South Yale Wednesday. Police say they were called to the area because of a suspicious car.

When they got there, they found Catching inside dead sitting in the front passenger seat. She had been shot in the head.

On Friday night, friends, neighbors and family members came together to celebrate her life. They said a prayer and lit candles. They say Catching was always the life of the party -- she knew everyone. And they are hoping the person who killed her will turn themselves in.

"You know it’s heartbreaking," said her cousin Tracey Woods. "She went through a domestic violence situation and for anyone who, you know, goes through that I would suggest that you guys be in your families lives, try to help them as best you can. We tried our best to help her. You know we didn’t expect it to end this way."

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chicago police.