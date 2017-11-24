Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kendra Thornton from Royal Travel & Tours has some great deals available online Monday ONLY.

1) Adults only, award winning Nayara Springs nestled into the rainforest of Costa Rica is offering a 35% discount on a four-night stay with bookings made on Cyber Monday only. Price is $1,950 before tax for four nights, which breaks down to $243.75 per person per night based on double occupancy. Price includes complimentary breakfast daily, snacks, daily yoga for travel May 1 – 31, 2018 and August 16, November 15, 2018. Learn more at http://www.nayarasprings.com

2) A great sale where you can save up to 55% off select hotel chains in Caribbean and Mexico for 2018 travel through Apple Vacations. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY17 for an additional $50 off per person. Valid for bookings made Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 for 2018 travel. For example, 7-nights at the Grand Bahia Principe Coba in Rivieria Maya is just $849 per person with the discount if you depart on Jan 22, 23 or 24, 2018. http://www.applevacations.com

3) Global travel leader Abercrombie & Kent will feature an incredible sale of up to 50% off nine different private journeys to popular worldwide destinations like Botswana, Russia, Portugal, Chile, Peru, Vietnam and Thailand with prices starting at just $1,995. Booking is open from Cyber Monday through Friday, December 1. Space is limited. More information available at http://www.abercrombiekent.com

4) Looking for something closer to home but still want the warmth? Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach is Clearwater Florida’s newest hotel, situated on Florida’s West Coast and steps from one of America’s best beaches. Rates typically start at $199/night but if you book from November 24 – 27, 2017, for a stay during January 1 – September 30, 2018, you can save up to 55% off best available rates on stays of 2-nights or more. For more details go to http://www.wyndhamgrandclearwater.com/