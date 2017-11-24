× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Golden State

* This will be the first meeting of the season between the Bulls and the Warriors. The teams have split the last 10 games in this series.

* The Bulls are coming off a 110-80 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. After averaging 102.9 points per game last season, Chicago is putting up just 94.4 PPG in 2017-18. That -8.5 decline in PPG is second worst in the NBA (Sac, -8.5).

* Golden State has had 99 dunks as a team this season, which leads the NBA. The 99 dunks account for 12.6 percent of the Warriors’ total made field goals in 2017-18; the Clippers (14.9%) are the only team whose dunks account for a higher percentage of their total field goals.

* Lauri Markkanen is shooting 38.3 (23/60) percent from three-point range prior to halftime, as opposed to 30.6 (15/49) percent in the second half. His 38 total three-point field goals lead all rookies.

* Klay Thompson has made at least one three-pointer in each of his last 72 games; this is the longest active streak in the NBA. He has also had 1+ three-pointer in each of his last eight games against the Bulls, although he went 1-for-11 from behind the arc the last time the teams met (March 2, 2017).

* The Warriors are 11-2 this season when Stephen Curry has 15+ points and 5+ assists in a game, compared to just 1-3 when he plays but fails to post that stat line.