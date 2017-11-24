× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Florida

* The home team has won the last four meetings between these teams. The Blackhawks have in fact been shut out in their last two trips to Miami, falling by a combined 11-0 margin in January 2016 (4-0) and March of this year (7-0).

* Chicago has scored a power-play goal in four straight games, going 6-for-17 (35.3 percent). They were 9-for-74 with the man advantage this season before the current streak (12.2 percent).

* The Panthers earned a 2-1 shootout victory over Toronto on Wednesday. It was their fewest goals allowed in a home game this season.

* Micheal Haley’s 179 penalty minutes since the start of last season are the fourth most in the NHL. He has a team-high 61 this season.

* Patrick Kane had a pair of first-period goals in Chicago’s 3-2 overtime loss at Tampa Bay on Wednesday. He has registered a point in five straight games (3g, 4a).

* Artem Anisimov has nine goals in his last 11 games, after scoring once in his first 10 games of the season.