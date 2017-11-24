Black Friday protests held on Mag Mile to call attention to police shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - - Dozens of protesters held a rally near Water Tower Place on Black Friday, to call attention to police shootings and justice for the victims.

The protests started in 2015, with the release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video that sparked days of protests on Chicago streets.

It also led to protestors calling for boycotts of stores along Michigan Avenue that included blocking entrances to some stores.

Fridays protest wasn't as big as those in years past and was largely concentrated to the front of Macy's at Water Tower Place.

The groups were calling for more police accountability beyond body cameras and the newly formed Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

Protestors allege COPA protects bad officers from accountability.