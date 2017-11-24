Beer lovers lineup overnight for release of Goose Island’s ‘Bourbon County Brand Stout’

CHICAGO — Black Friday shoppers lined up around the block in Lincoln Park — and it wasn’t for the newest electronic device.

Enthusiastic beer fans waited all night to get their hands on Goose Island’s limited “Bourbon County Brand Stout.”

Doors opened at the Binny’s, located at 1720 N. Marcey St., at 9 a.m. Friday for the release of the much anticipated craft beer.

People are limited to only a couple bottles each.

Black Friday has become a beer holiday for those who wait all year to get their hands on this coveted bourbon barrel-aged beer, which has become one of the most sought after beers in the country, according to Goose Island.

Chicagoans are known to camp out in freezing temps ahead of the yearly release — and this year was no different.