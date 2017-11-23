Will the record high and low temps ever be at their most extreme?

Dear Tom,

Do you think there will ever be a point in time at which the record high and low temperatures will be at their most extreme and it will be physically impossible to break anymore records?



Tyler Pardun

Dear Tyler,

I do not. The worldwide record high and low temperatures, while truly extreme, have been measured at locations that are unsuitable for habitation. It is likely that higher and lower temperatures occur at other uninhabitable locations, but thermometers are not there to record the events. The current world record high is 134 degrees, measured at Greenland Ranch, Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913. The record low is minus 127 degrees at the Soviet Vostok Station in Antarctica on July 21, 1983. Chicago’s records: 105 degrees (July 24, 1934) and minus 27 (Jan. 20, 1985). These, too, will eventually be broken.