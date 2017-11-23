Warmest day of November, 2017 expected Friday

Temperatures on Thanksgiving day soared into the 70s from the northern High Plains to eastern Kansas. Strong southwest winds on Friday are forecast to sweep some of this unseasonable warmth into Chicago, bringing the area its highest temperatures recorded this month. Though no 70’s are in our forecast, readings are likely to peak around 60 degrees, a level about 16 degrees above normal, but well shy of the record 69-degrees observed in 1966. Prevailing west-to-east winds will spread across most of the U.S. the rest of the weekend, limiting any intrusions of polar air. Measurable precipitation is also forecast to be limited, being confined mainly to the northern Rockies and portions of Florida. As a result, weather conditions will likely have little impact on travel, by land or air, through Sunday.