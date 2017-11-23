× Researchers say 3-4 cups of coffee a day is good for you

If you’re a hardcore coffee lover, we’ve got some good news: you don’t have to give up your caffeine habit to be healthy. Researchers in a study published in the British Medical Journal found health benefits in drinking three or four cups a day.

In an examination of more than 200 previous studies on coffee drinkers, researchers found those who consumed java regularly had lower risks of premature death, cardiovascular disease, parkinson’s disease, depression, dementia, some cancers, type two diabetes and liver disease. In general, they concluded the benefits of drinking coffee outweigh any potential health issues it could cause.

To put this in perspective for java drinkers out there, the average mug holds about 1.5 cups, a small at McDonald’s is 1.5 cups, a “tall” at Starbucks is 1.5 cups and a small at Dunkin’ Donuts is about 1.25 cups. So keep that in mind if you’d like to stay in that health sweet spot of 3-4 cups a day, or between two smalls and two mediums a day.

However, doctors warn that these findings aren’t enough to advise those who aren’t drinking coffee already to pick up the habit; but people who are already drinking that much don’t necessarily need to stop.