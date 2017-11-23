× Police warn of robber targeting multiple Loop businesses this week

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department issued an alert after they say three businesses in the Loop were robbed by the same suspect between Nov. 19 and Nov. 22.

According to police, the offender entered convenience stores and parking garages at 1:40 a.m. and 5:57 a.m. on Nov. 19, and 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 21, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money from the register.

Police describe the suspect as a black male between 25 and 35 years old, who is between 5’6″ and 5’8″ and weighing between 160 and 190 pounds. He was captured on surveillance cameras wearing a gray sweatshirt, and white jacket with a unique design.

Police recommend business owners call 911 if they spot the man shown in the photos above, as well as update their security video equipment and lock their doors during non-peak periods.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 747-8384.