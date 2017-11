× Police: Man struck in face with gun during Logan Square carjacking

CHICAGO — Yet another carjacking occurred in Chicago Thanksgiving afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The victim was in an alley in the 2400 block of N. Fullerton when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns, police said, and one of them struck him in the face with a gun. The two then jumped into his car and fled eastbound on Fullerton.

No one is in custody, and police are still investigating.