Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's Thanksgiving, a time to give thanks and a good time to celebrate and appreciate Native Americans.

There is a new Native American art exhibit in Indiana.

The Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis features Native American and western art. It's the only museum of its kind in the Midwest.

There's a new exhibit featuring contemporary art. The collection of 200 native artworks from the past two decades deviates from the conventional ideas of Native American art.

Through historical paintings, glass and fabric pieces, these contemporary collections redefine the expression of Native American culture through art.

The exhibit runs through January 28.

For more details check out the museum website at: www.eiteljorg.org