Man, 51, killed in apartment fire on South Side

CHICAGO — Fire crews are investigating a deadly fire on the city’s South Side.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on Normal Blvd. near 69th Street.

Crews said the fired started on the second floor of an apartment building.

A 51-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Two others were in the home, but are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.