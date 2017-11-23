× Girl possibly injured in south suburban shooting, witnesses say

RIVERDALE — A shooting in south suburban Riverdale may have injured a young girl, according to preliminary reports.

Witnesses on the scene say a young girl between the ages of 10 and 12 may have been injured in a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Edbrooke Ave. near East 139th.

Riverdale police said they had no comment at the time, and information on the age of the girl or her condition were not readily available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.