Diehard shoppers bundle up, get in line early for Black Friday deals

CHICAGO -- The turkey wasn't even cold, and a line of eager shoppers was already snaking around a Northwest Side Best Buy Thursday evening.

Hours before the store even opened, many were giving thanks in the cold on the sidewalk outside the store. One shopper said he'd even been in line since 4:30 a.m. At many stores, Thanksgiving Thursday savings now come even before Black Friday go on sale .

“You basically have to eat, plan, cook the day before, have everything ready by the time 10 a.m., 11 a.m., be out here and you out shopping,” said James Watson.

If it's not deals, it's specific toys that are the draw: video games, barbies, Elmos - even drones.

“We have a list of what stores and what time they open so we know where to go,” said Nancy Reyes. On her agenda: Best Buy, then Target, then Michaels.

At Best Buy it’s not exactly a mad dash. Instead, you get a flier, check off the items you want and they bring them to you. At other stores it’s a little more chaotic first come, first served system.

"I'm glad they having it at 5 o'clock instead of 12. Get out here early. It’s nice - the weather is beautiful,” Letanya Gardner said.

And while many stores are busy, others like a Toys R' Us on the Northwest Side was relatively empty- although they plan to stay open all night long for shoppers who turn up late at night.