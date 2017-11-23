Chef José Andrés’ group cooks thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Puerto Ricans

I am thankful to our #ChefsForPuertoRico team who has cooked for the wonderful Punta Santiago community for the past 50 days 🙏. Was a pleasure to join you with my family to serve #Thanksgiving lunch! 🦃🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/7CJNZ4sZaZ — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 23, 2017

PUERTO RICO — After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, celebrity chef José Andrés headed to the island, rolled up his sleeves and did what he does best: he started cooking. Since then, his organization World Central Kitchen has cooked 2.3 million meals and counting for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, according to its website.

With many Puerto Ricans still rebuilding after Maria, the organization’s latest mission was to deliver a warm Thanksgiving meal to 40,000 people on the island. While the final tally hasn’t come in yet, the number of meals prepared by crews of volunteer cooks throughout the island number in the thousands at least, according to updates Andrés has posted to Twitter.

Gravy gravy gravy? Oh yes @WCKitchen 40,000k thanksgiving turkey dinners…. pic.twitter.com/XeDCGgmWG7 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 22, 2017

“I am thankful to our #ChefsForPuertoRico team,” Andrés posted on Twitter Thursday, along with a photo of himself serving Thanksgiving dinner to people in the Punta Santiago community.

Andrés has been traveling around Puerto Rico throughout the week, assisting and profiling World Central Kitchen crews as they prepared the meals. On the menu: “Roasted turkey, rich gravy, mashed root veggies, creamy sweet corn and more,” he said in a tweet.