7-year-old girl missing from Mariano’s found

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl who went missing from a South Side grocery store has been located.

An employee at the Mariano’s in McKinley Park, located in the 3100 block of South Ashland, brought her 7-year-old daughter to work, according to Chicago police.

Police say the child, who is black, was last seen leaving the store around 8:30 a.m. Thursday with an unknown black woman.

Chicago police have reported that the girl has been located. No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.