Woman found dead inside car in West Pullman

CHICAGO — A woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Wednesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a house at 119th and Yale.

They found the body of a 27-year-old woman in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Her name hasn’t been released yet.

No one is in custody.