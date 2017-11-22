× Woman charged after using flamethrower to burn her own car, police say

BARRINGTON, Ill. — A Barrington woman was charged after police said she used a flamethrower to destroy her own car, and then lied to officials about it.

Julie Gagne, 47, was charged Wednesday with arson and filing a false police report.

Police said she set her car on fire on November 10 around 10:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Grove Avenue in Barrington.

Schaumburg police said she called them to report her car had been stolen and then later retracted that claim.

Gagne turned herself in on November 21.