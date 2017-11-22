This will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 12 years: AAA reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you planning to travel this Thanksgiving weekend? If so, you are not alone.

AAA is estimating that this year, we will see the most Thanksgiving travel in 12 years. More than 50 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles by air, car, or rail over Thanksgiving weekend.

Their travel probably won't be cheap though. Automobile traffic is spiking at a time when gas prices are rising, and the cost of renting a car in some places averages $70 a day.

If you're traveling this Thanksgiving, just try to keep your mind on the turkey and off the people crowding your roadway, train car, or airport.