The snowy Thanksgiving of 1975

Dear Tom,

Your recent list of white Thanksgivings reminded me of the big storm that hit in 1975. It took me hours to get to work on Wednesday evening. Details?

— Roger Murphy

Dear Roger,

The snowstorm that you remember occurred November 26-27, 1975. The snow began Wednesday afternoon and the intensity increased throughout rush hour. The heavy snowfall clogged highways and canceled flights, paralyzing holiday travel. Snowfall that Wednesday totaled 7.5 inches, and when the snow ended finally on Thanksgiving morning, the city’s official site at Midway Airport had logged 8.6 inches. Eight inches of snow covered the ground Thanksgiving morning, tying 1895 for the holiday’s deepest cover. More recently, a Thanksgiving Eve snowstorm in 2004 brought 4.3 inches to the city, also causing major disruptions to holiday travel.

