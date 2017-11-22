Surveillance video captures armed robbers carjacking tourist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Exclusive

CHICAGO -- A carjacking was captured on surveillance video as a tourist was forced to hand over her keys to two armed men who drive off with her car.

Donna Hart drove to Chicago from Minnesota to spend Thanksgiving with her family on the South Side.

She ran out to her car Tuesday morning to grab her toiletries. But on the way back to her relative's house, she crossed paths with two armed robbers.

After reporting the vehicle sighting, Hart said two state police troopers pursued her stolen Sonata on the Ryan Expressway but then lost track of the vehicle.

Chicago police said the case remains under investigation.

No one is in custody.